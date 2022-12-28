Brockton, Massachusetts, mom sentenced in ritual stabbing deaths of young sons

By Matt Reed

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Brockton, Massachusetts, mother learned her fate Wednesday after being convicted earlier this week of killing her two young boys.

After a nine-day trial, a jury found Latarsha Sanders guilty Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of her sons Edson Brito, 8, and La’Son Brito, 5.

The judge gave Sanders a life sentence for both counts of first degree murder in the deaths of her two sons.

Sanders told police in 2018 that she attacked her son Edson with a kitchen knife as part of a Voodoo ritual but failed, so she attacked her 5-year-old son, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said autopsies found that Edson had been stabbed nearly 80 times and La’Son had been stabbed more than 20 times.

Sanders claimed the deaths were part of a ritual she found online.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Tuesday before finding Sanders guilty of murder and one count of witness intimidation.

