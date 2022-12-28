Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in

By Mitchell Consky, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO (CTV Network) — It’s a common problem. After tearing open the wrapping paper and pulling out a sweater that’s three sizes too small – something you know you’ll never wear – you’re suddenly confronted with the awkwardness of accepting gift you don’t want.

But what should you do?

Despite any smiles of gratitude, it’s no secret that gift receivers do not always intend to hold on to their holiday presents.

When it comes to re-gifting or returning, however, there are some waters of etiquette that require some careful treading — especially if you want to avoid offending Grandma.

One expert weighed in on the do’s and don’ts of rewrapping or discarding presents this holiday season.

“Think about the circumstances, and think about the consequences [of re-gifting],” said Julie Blais Comeau, chief etiquette officer at etiquettejulie.com, in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.

“Who did it come from? Who will come looking for it? And when in doubt, don’t. Just keep the gift.”

Blais Comeau warned that if you suspect your mother-in-law to be searching for the new serving bowl she gifted to you this past Christmas, “it’s better to keep it, or put it on display, or use it when she comes in.”

Unsurprisingly, this could avoid a potentially awkward situation down the line.

“If someone is thinking about returning, think about who it came from. What would be the consequences?” she said.

Re-gifting, Blais Comeau advised, could be appropriate, particularly when people are feeling “economically strapped,” or when gift-givers want to be more ecologically friendly instead of purchasing new products.

She added that it comes down to visibility.

“You [should be] sure that the other person won’t see it, somewhere else in another circle,” she said.

Honesty is often another element of proper re-gifting etiquette.

“If you get something and you want to offer it to someone because you believe that they would love it, and they would enjoy it, you could be quite transparent and open about it,” she explained.

Blais Comeau also offered the following script as an example of how you might go about approaching the conversation:

“I received this as a gift and as much as I’m trying to put it in my décor, I can’t — but I know it’s something that would absolutely be perfect for you in your home.”

Blais Comeau also warned that, “should you receive an heirloom or something that is sentimental, (re-gifting or returning) would be a no-no.”

“Somebody invested their money, they invested their time, they thought about you. Accepting the gift graciously is the way to do it,” she explained.

“Accept graciously. A gift is a gift.”

