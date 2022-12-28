Judge imposes restriction on Madison County man arrested in Capitol riot

By Web staff

WASHINGTON, DC (KHBS) — A Hindsville man facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot appeared in court on Tuesday.

This is his first court appearance since his arrest on Dec. 20.

Brennen Machacek faces misdemeanor charges — including disorderly conduct and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds.

A federal judge ordered Tuesday that Machacek won’t be allowed to possess firearms for hunting or leave his district without notifying pretrial services.

Machacek has a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.

