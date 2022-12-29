HPD Approves First Concealed Carry Permit for Unknown Applicant

By Jeremy Lee

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A photo was released by HPD, revealing the signing of the first permit.

“Today chief Joe Logan signed the first license to carry a concealed firearm in Honolulu County,” HPD declared.

But local guns right advocates told KITV4 that they do not know who that permit is going to, and why only one was announced to have been approved.

Hawaii Firearms Coalition representative Andrew Namiki Roberts was 2nd to file, and told KITV4 the first person who filled out an application has not received any notification yet; Neither has he.

Gun rights advocates want to know, why the delay ?

“We’ve heard the police chief say that a number of times; he believes that lawful gun owners should be able to carry firearms. He wants to be able to issue these licenses. But his words and actions are saying 2 different things,” Roberts told KITV4.

“He could have issued these licenses 6 months ago. We already had a process in place. He wanted to change it. He wanted to put tests and lectures in. And he’s done that. Yet here we are still dragging our feet,” Roberts lamented.

Meanwhile, Police on the Big Island told KITV4 that 89 concealed carry permits have been issued already.

77 applications on the Big Island are pending, while 5 have been denied.

18 concealed carry permits were issued on Maui as of mid-November.

This all comes after the U-S Supreme Court over the summer expanded gun rights. Critics saying that was 6 months ago. HPD says it will release more info to the public and hold a media availability on Thursday.

HPD would not answer KITV4’s inquiry as to why only one permit was announced to have been approved, and if it was granted to the first applicant to complete his paperwork.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.