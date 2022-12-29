Skip to Content
Maury Co. Police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

Lawrence, Nakia
Maury County Sheriff/WSMV
By Carmyn Gutierrez

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in a rental car that had been left running for several hours.

Police have not been able to find the immediate renter of the vehicle.

Maury County Police officers are asking the owners of the property to contact their office to arrange details for claiming.

