Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:49 AM

Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach

<i>WBBM</i><br/>The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.
WBBM
WBBM
The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WBBM) — The City of Waukegan dove into the new year with its 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Hundreds of people met at the Waukegan Municipal Beach to take a chilly dip into Lake Michigan.

All money raised from the event will benefit the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County – giving children with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content