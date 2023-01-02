Las Vegas welcomes first babies of 2023

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The newest Las Vegas babies rang in the New Year in the first few hours of 2023.

Atticus Grayson Hernandez was born at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 1 at Mountain View Hospital to mother, Karla Vivaldo Bravo. Both are from Las Vegas. According to a hospital representative, Hernandez was born via C-section, weighing in at 6 lbs, 14 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Not long after, also at Mountain View Hospital, a baby girl was born ringing in the New Year! Mother Brandi Taylor welcomed her daughter at 12:43 a.m.

Valley Health System welcomed its first baby of 2023 at Henderson Hospital. Shiloh was born at 12:51 a.m.

Southern Hills Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 1:55 a.m. Gianna Ferrer Caso was born at 7 lbs, 3 ounces to mother Jacqueline.

