South Florida couples celebrate New Year’s babies

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — The new year brought new bundles of joy to several South Florida couples.

Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at Broward Health Coral Springs at midnight on January 1, 2023.

Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family.

She is the couple’s first baby.

At at Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, Ingrid Gonzalez, 24, and Roibyn Diaz, 26, welcomed their third child at 12:01 a.m. Nelson Diaz Gonzalez weighed seven pounds and 2.6 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Baptist Health South Florida said they welcomed a healthy baby boy named Dimas.

Born at 12:05 a.m. at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, he weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 20 ¾. He too was the couple’s first child.

Memorial Healthcare System welcomed two babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023.

Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.

Liam, born at 3:05 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West, is the son of Shiraz Sanker and Alexander Poliakov. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 18.9 inches long.

