Portland Park Rangers receive report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats

By Jeffrey Lindblom

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Thursday, Portland Park Ranger’s received a note from Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care. It documented that one of their clients complained of dog treats possibly being mixed with rat poison at Mount Tabor Park.

The park is a spot tons of people come to walk, run and play with their pets.

“It’s scary,” Jill Powell said, who was walking her dog at the park. “This is our backyard. So many people walk their dogs here. Why would you want to hurt people’s dogs? I just don’t understand it at all.”

“I mean there’s a special place for people like that,” Jackie Bick, a fellow dog owner added.

Park Rangers are investigating after they located dog treats mixed with an unknown substance. The person who told the Vet Clinic tells FOX12 they believe it may be rat poison.

“If she were to eat something like that,” Bick said holding her dog, “she’s 10 pounds, and that would kill her pretty fast. I don’t think I’d be able to get her to the Vet in time. Dog owners have to be extra aware of their surroundings unfortunately,” she added. “I shouldn’t have to be cautious when I’m taking my dog for a walk at the park.”

“My dog is the love of my life,” Powell said. “If anything happens to him, it’s like as if it were my kid. I think a lot of people are that way about their dogs.”

Bick agrees, “She is like a little fuzzy child, you know?” Hearing news of this frustrates her. “Everybody at Tabor is always so friendly. It’s hard to imagine somebody intentionally doing that. That person should be aware that people will come after them if they’re hurting somebody’s loved one and dog.”

Bick is hoping that cameras may catch the culprit and is also encouraging people to say something if they see something because it could save an animal’s life.

