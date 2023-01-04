Former Bengals player, who knows pain of medical emergencies first-hand, reacts to Hamlin injury

By WLWT Digital Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The entire sports world is reacting, sharing prayers and support, after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during the game against the Bengals.

Former Bengals wide receiver Mike Martin tragically knows the pain of medical emergencies first-hand.

Martin lost his son Marcus to a pulmonary embolism blood clot that stopped his heart at the age of 25.

Martin shared his thoughts on what went through his mind when watching everything unfold at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

“When I heard about it and I saw the severity of it, the first thing I thought about when they said his mom was in the stands, I said, ‘Oh wow, her baby is down there and they’re trying to keep him from dying.'” Martin said. “It’s something you would never want to wish on anyone, but for her to be there and go through that with her baby boy, it was traumatic. What I want them to know is that, one thing I found out is that, it’s in God’s hands, let God deal with it.”

Martin added, “Forget about football, this dude is fighting for his life right now and that should be the focus.”

