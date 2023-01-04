Moms on a Mission teaming up to make health services more accessible

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Moms on a Mission recently made plans with the Louisiana Department of Health and United Healthcare to bring health fairs to select Shreveport communities. The neighborhoods have not been released yet but the moms can’t wait to bring health services to the community.

“We will be posting a flyer, we want everyone to come out not just the people in that neighborhood even if it is just getting your blood pressure checked or a Covid-19 test,” said Martha Tyler.

“It is important because we need to bring awareness to what’s plaguing our communities, a lot of people are scared to go to the doctor and some people don’t have the resources,” said Yolanda George.

