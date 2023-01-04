Pittsburgh couple reunites after being separated due to war in Ukraine

By WTAE Staff

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Tarra Layne can’t think of anything better than to have her husband, Andrii Stepovyi, home for the new year.

“This is going to be the best New Year’s of my life because I just can’t believe this is all happening now, finally,” she said. “But yes, it was the worst experience. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat.”

For the majority of 2022, the two were thousands of miles apart. Andrii is a Ukrainian national. He was visiting his mother in Ukraine when Russia invaded last February. He found himself trapped when the border closed and had no choice but to join the military there.

After nearly a year apart, the Pittsburgh couple reunited at Pittsburgh International Airport on New Year’s Eve. The two met on a cruise, where Tarra was a singer and Andrii worked in IT.

