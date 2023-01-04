Tuscola football coach resigns after investigation into ‘multiple’ misconduct reports

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Tuscola High School football coach, Chris Brookshire has announced his resignation following an investigation regarding inappropriate and unprofessional comments toward female colleagues.

In a statement to News 13, Brookshire says, “There have been allegations made against me to Haywood County Schools’ Human Resources Department that I have made comments toward female co-workers that are inappropriate or unprofessional. I apologize to anyone who I may have spoken with in a way that they deemed offensive or hurtful. It was not my intent to harm or offend anyone. I have determined that it is time for me to resign, as I in no way would want do anything to compromise the integrity of Tuscola High School, Tuscola football, or myself. I am grateful for my time at Tuscola and the support I’ve received from the school and community. I want nothing but the best for my players and the success of the football program moving forward.”

Last month, News 13 reported that Brookshire and Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had both been suspended; Brookshire without pay, Blackmon with pay.

At the time, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam would only confirm the suspensions, not comment on what instigated them.

“First, I want to express my appreciation to the multiple employees that came forward in this matter. I am certain it was not an easy thing for them to do, “Dr. Putnam said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. “In December, the Human Resources Department received multiple reports of Mr. Brookshire making inappropriate and unprofessional comments toward female colleagues. As Superintendent, my office has the responsibility to investigate any allegation of employee misconduct and to protect all employees of the district. During any investigation, it is typical for an employee to be placed on administrative leave. At the conclusion of any investigation, the employee is given the opportunity to review the allegations and respond. After reviewing these allegations with Mr. Brookshire, Mr. Brookshire submitted his rebuttal and resignation, electing not to request a Board hearing. I have accepted Mr. Brookshire’s resignation, which is effective immediately. “

No word on the suspension of Tuscola High Principal Heather Blackmon.

“Since this matter was reported in the media, I know our community has had a lot of questions and many have raised concerns over how this matter was handled. It is important to remember the school system is limited on what information it may release about employees,” said Dr. Putnam. “State law requires most employee information to remain confidential, which makes it difficult for us to answer questions or address concerns about employee issues. While this may be frustrating for some, I hope our community realizes that every employee has a right for the process to finish before judgment is made.”

