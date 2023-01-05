A ride along with Silent Run Adventures, a Monticello dog sledding team

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Even in the ice and cold there’s a team near Monticello that’s always ready to work their tails off. Silent Run Adventures is a dog sledding team that got off to a unique start.

In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a chance to go along for the ride.

On a clear, crisp January morning, commands like “haw” and “gee” echo through the winter air. For these Siberian huskies, those words mean left and right. And it’s all the encouragement they need during the “Dog Days of Winter.”

“As soon as I pull the snow hooks, pull anchors and quick release they are off and running. You don’t hear a sound out of them,” said Jack Christopher.

Jack is the owner of Silent Run Adventures and the leader of this pack. He gave up a desk job for a sled and companionship.

“I built my first dog team basically out of rescues,” said Jack. “They are very friendly. They do great with people. Some are a bit shy.”

Just not when they’re ready to go. The barking and jumping indicates to Jack that they are ready.

He now has 26 Siberians. Some weigh 80 pounds or more. Their strength and durability allow them to trek through Arctic conditions, though this team spends much of its time on Minnesota lakes — that many of them are named after.

“The No. 1 musher rule is dog’s first. They always get watered and fed before I do,” said Jack.

He has plenty of help with that.

“This is my guy Rocket. He’s a rescue. I rescued him back in March,” said Stephanie Draayer.

Stephanie is a self-proclaimed emotional support human for the dogs.

“The bond that we are making, working together, out on the sled, it’s something else,” said Stephanie.

Twelve-year-old Frisco Hudak is also building that bond. Like Jack, he’s starting to get involved in dog sled racing.

“Probably my favorite is just getting to pet them and be with them. They are so friendly and nice,” said Frisco.

It’s proof that the phrase “man’s best friend” applies even on the frozen tundra.

“They’re great dogs. I want them to see how much the dogs love what they are doing. They get very excited to go. They all want to go. When we are hooking up teams, I refer to it as picking teams in gym class,” said Jack.

Silent Run Adventures does a lot of runs on their own property, which used to be a horse ranch.

