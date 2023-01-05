Colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in crash

By Rob Polansky and Susan Raff

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut lawmakers are mourning the death of a colleague.

Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him.

State lawmakers confirmed that Williams was one of two people killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Cromwell around midnight on Thursday. More on that investigation can be read here: wfsb.com/2023/01/05/rt9-southbound-cromwell-closed-due-2-vehicle-collision

He had been heading back from the governor’s inaugural ball in Hartford.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half-staff on Thursday, and confirmed Williams’ death was the result of a crash.

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy,” Lamont said. “Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly.”

The state capitol building was closed on Thursday. All meetings scheduled in it were canceled.

Williams was described as having a great smile and personality. He was liked by both Democrats and Republicans.

He had just been elected to a third term and was given a committee assignment on the Labor Committee.

He lived in Middletown and said he was proud of the city. He had worked there on planning and zoning, and as treasurer.

Former Mayor Dan Drew echoed that.

“He was extraordinarily passionate about Middletown. He was on the planning and zoning commission, he ran the downtown business district, he was city treasurer for many years, he was a state rep and involved in a whole host of non-profits community events, his church,” Drew said “This was someone who cared deeply for his community and everyone in it.”

“I am in shock,” said Speaker of the House Matt Ritter of Hartford. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

Majority leader Jason Rojas, who represents East Hartford and Manchester, called Williams an amazing human being.

“His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better. He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague,” Rojas said. “He loved community and serving others. Truly – a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him.”

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he was with Williams on Wednesday night.

“[Wednesday] night, Q Williams was so full of energy, joy, and passion for his new role and the work ahead,” Bronin said. “Heartbroken by the news this morning.”

“I’m struck with sadness and disbelief,” said Rep. Tammy Nuccio, who serves Tolland, Vernon and Willington. “I saw Q [Wednesday] and the very last thing I said to him was ‘Hey Q! The plates are over there in the back of the room.’ He flashed that amazing smile and said ‘thank you!’ We talked for nearly an hour at the UConn mixer last year about education. My heart is wounded. I wish I’d said more or something else after the direction to the plates. Such a great guy, a great legislator. CT has suffered a loss for sure.”

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon called the news devastating.

“He was a passionate fighter that cared so deeply about policy and helping people,” Scanlon said. “He had the best laugh of anyone I’ve ever met and will be so missed. RIP brother.”

Rep. Melissa Osborne said there was not kinder person in all of politics.

