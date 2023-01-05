Drunk driver causes crash and power outage

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The intersection of Ellerbe Road and Louisiana Highway 175 is closed following a major crash that caused a power outage. Just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Caddo Parish patrol deputies were dispatched to the area.

According deputies, a GMC truck was eastbound on Ellerbe Road and stopped at the intersection. The driver proceeded to head east, failing to yield to a southbound 18-wheeler on Highway 175. The vehicles collided in the intersection and crashed into a SWEPCO pole causing downed power lines and a power outage.

There were no reported injuries and the driver of the GMC truck, Christopher Fontenot, 50, of St. Landry Parish was arrested for one count of 1st offense driving while intoxicated and one count of careless operation.

SWEPCO personnel have five trucks at the scene and are working to restore power. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take another route, as the intersection is expected to be closed until 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

