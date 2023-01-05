Portrait honoring Spencer, Boston Marathon-loving dog, unveiled as he battles cancer again

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — Spencer, a dog beloved for his adorable support of Boston Marathon athletes, was honored Wednesday with a giant portrait. It was unveiled ahead of the next running of the iconic race because Spencer’s owners and the Boston Athletic Association say the dog is facing a third bout with cancer and nearing his own finish line.

“We’re kind of afraid that our boy here, Spencer, he might not be here for the marathon,” said Spencer’s owner, Richard Powers. “Even if he is with us, hoping that he’s still with us, he probably won’t be in a condition to go to the marathon as he has in the past.”

Spencer became an icon for holding his “Boston Strong” flag at his usual spot on the route near Ashland State Park, regardless of the weather, for nine years. Unfortunately, he’s sick again and is not expected not make it to the next running of the marathon.

“There’s a mass in his liver,” said Powers. “We’ve been monitoring it and it’s inoperable. And we did try some treatments (but) It didn’t, didn’t help.”

The portrait of Spencer was commissioned by Powers and completed over 38 days by Pittsburgh-based artist Tom Mosser using acrylic ink on canvas.

Along with the portrait unveiling, the BAA gifted Spencer a commemorative 2022 unicorn medal, and the Fairmont Copley Plaza named Spencer an honorary Canine Ambassador.

Artist Tom Mosser works on Spencer’s painting. The other image in the background is Mosser’s painting, “A Golden Retriever at the Museum.” Last April, at the hotel, the BAA named Spencer the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon. He made it to the 2021 and 2022 races despite previous health scares.

“You know, two years ago, we almost lost him in 2020. And we were like, ‘Just make it to Christmas.’ And he’s given us 26 months,” said Powers. “He’s such a fighter. We’re not giving up hope. We could be having this conversation in April, you know, so we’re not gonna give up hope on him.”

The painting will stay at the Powers’ home but plans are being developed to put it on display ahead of the marathon in April. There are also plans developing to sell prints to raise money for the Morris Animal Foundation Golden Retriever Lifetime Study.

