Puna woman arrested and charged for assault, terroristic threatening, and imprisonment against boyfriend

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police have arrested and charged a Kalapana woman with various domestic-related offenses after a violent incident on December 31, 2022.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, detectives charged 21-year-old Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield with two counts of second-degree assault, abuse family household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and interference with reporting an emergency.

The charges against Butterfield stem from an incident reported on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, when Puna officers responded to a report of domestic abuse. A 20-year-old victim reported that on the previous night, he and his live-in girlfriend, Butterfield, were involved in an argument regarding the recent death of their 5-month-old son.

He reported that during the argument, Butterfield told him that she killed their son. As the victim attempted to leave, Butterfield struck him several times with a wooden block, a metal broom stick, threatened him with a knife, and refused to allow him to call for help or leave the residence.

Butterfield left the home the next morning and the victim was able to get help and report the incidents to police. He declined medical attention.

Prior to the incident, on December 31, 2022, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old baby. Police and Fire personnel met the parents, Butterfield and the victim of this incident, on Highway 130, while enroute to the Pahoa Fire Station for medical assistance. The infant was transported via ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, and later pronounced dead at 5:54 a.m. on the 31st.

An autopsy performed on Monday, January 2, 2023, and the forensic pathologist indicated the infant had evidence of life-threatening traumatic injuries; however, the final determination of the cause of death is pending additional testing.

Detectives are continuing the infant death investigation.

Butterfield remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023, in Hilo District Court. Her bail is set at $43,000.

