Issac Fisher sentenced to consecutive life sentences without parole for triple homicide, wounding of 4-year-old

By Emily Rittman

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — On Thursday, Issac Fisher received consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2018 shooting spree that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old child.

A jury convicted Fisher of 17 counts in October of 2022, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, six counts of armed criminal action, three counts of burglary, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The judge ordered Fisher to serve two sentences of life without the possibility of parole for the two counts of first-degree murder and a third life sentence for one count second-degree murder. The judge set those sentences to run consecutively – one after the other. Prosecutors asked the judge for consecutive sentences to recognize each victim separately.

Relatives said that, prior to the killing, they and the victims were each enjoying a relaxing Sunday on Oct. 7, 2018. Some described folding laundry while others were at church.

Prosecutors said Fisher shot and killed three people he knew well that day, including Angenette Hollins – who he had children with.

“Justice was served, still my niece is without her mother and father,” Hollins’ sister, Shykisha Hollins, said. “It is still a loss.”

Hollins, Jason Jones and Jerrin Walton were killed at three separate crimes scenes. They each left behind children.

Walton’s girlfriend, who is the mother of his two children, hid in a closet that day with their then 4-year-old. Their child was also injured during the shooting.

“It still impacts them to this day, the trauma they experienced and what they saw,” Kori Weatherspoon said. “I’m relieved with the outcome, knowing that he will never get out, but it brought up a lot of emotions and memories.”

Loved ones are holding onto memories of those who were suddenly taken from them.

“A heart of gold,” Weatherspoon said of Walton. “He just touched everyone he met. He loved, loved his girls and would do anything for them. Always made sure everyone was taken care of. Just a great person all around.”

Shykisha Hollins said she thinks about the goals and plans that her sister Angenette wanted to achieve.

“I think of her smile,” Shykisha Hollins said. “How passionate she was about taking care of people, whether doing hair or nursing. She was driven, a go-getter.”

Fisher told the judge his counsel was ineffective. He previously requested a new trial which was denied Thursday.

“We are praying that he seeks God,” Walton’s aunt, Kelly Coleman, said. “We are not in a place of hate anymore. We are in a place of forgiveness so we can live our lives, because we have children to raise.”

