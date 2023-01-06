Man who stabbed police K9 arrested again after threatening to stab second K9

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KCNC) — A man who was arrested for stabbing a Fort Collins Police K9 in 2021 multiple times has been arrested again under similar accusations. Matthew Bishop, 30, was arrested late last year for allegedly threatening to attack or kill a second Fort Collins Police K9.

Bishop was arrested at a Valero Gas station along College Avenue in Fort Collins in late November. The details of the arrest were just released by Fort Collins Police.

According to a report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Bishop was arrested after he threatened to physically attack officers and police K9 Thor. At the time Bishop was wanted for an outstanding warrant.

Police reported that he was initially swinging a pole toward officers while making threats and refusing to comply. Then, when K9 officer Thor arrived on scene, Bishop allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill the dog if it was deployed for apprehension. Police said Bishop threatened to, “Kill that (expletive) dog.”

This is the second time Bishop has encountered a Fort Collins Police K9 in the past year. In 2021 Bishop was arrested for allegedly stabbing K9 Inox multiple times during a lengthy standoff in Fort Collins. K9 Inox’s life was spared thanks to a protective vest that was donated by a local couple.

In 2021 Inox’s handler, Officer Ryan Barash, said he was confident his partner would have died if it weren’t for the protective vest shielding Inox from Bishop’s stabs. Inox was able to continue biting Bishop until officers were able to secure the weapon and arrest Bishop. Both Barash and Inox were given an award for their actions during Bishop’s arrest.

In the 2022 arrest, Bishop was not able to carry out his threats to stab K9 Thor. According to Fort Collins police, multiple officers surrounded Bishop while trying to get him to set down his weapons. K9 Thor was initially taken out of the vehicle but was later returned to the car once Bishop made threats at his life. Knowing Bishop’s history Thor was then placed in a protective vest as well.

Bishop then allegedly held the knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself. In fear for Bishop’s safety and that of officers, one officer fired less-lethal pepper balls at Bishop. The officers reported those were ineffective.

Bishop was eventually shot with a taser and arrested.

He was transported to a local hospital and then later to the Larimer County Jail.

A search of Bishop’s property allegedly unveiled makeshift weapons and possible drug paraphernalia in the form of needles.

Bishop is now being housed in the Larimer County Jail facing many charges including resisting arrest, menacing and obstructing a peace officer.

