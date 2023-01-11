Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:35 AM

21-foot killer whale washes up on Fla. beach

<i>Flagler County Sheriff/WKMG</i><br/>A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.
Lawrence, Nakia
Flagler County Sheriff/WKMG
A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.

By Brenda Argueta

Click here for updates on this story

    FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WKMG) — A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials will conduct a necropsy on the orca.

Officials with SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to remove the beached whale.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content