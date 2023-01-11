Hospital seeks help identifying mystery patient

By Jacob Langston

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WKMG) — Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.

The patient is a man in his 20s to mid 40s with dark mid-length hair and an auburn colored mustache and beard. Officials said he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with several tattoos.

The tattoos are described as a Florida Marlins logo on his right hand, S-E-L-F tattooed with one letter on each finger of the right hand, “City Boy” on his left hand, M-A-D-E tattooed with one letter on each finger of the left hand and some unrecognizable tattoos on the left forearm and wrist and right forearm.

When admitted, the patient was wearing faded blue jeans, two black t-shirts and a green windbreaker jacket, according to the hospital’s news release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.