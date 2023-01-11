Tesla driver slams through wall, lands in pool; 3 people rescued

By Eric Resendiz

PASADENA, California (KABC) — A Tesla driver in Pasadena drove through a wall and landed in a pool Tuesday morning, authorities said. Three people in the car, including a child, were rescued by Good Samaritans.

The accident happened near Pacific Oaks Children’s School in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Fire officials say the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Two employees at the school witnessed the incident and swiftly responded by helping save the occupants inside the vehicle, which included two adults and one car.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the president of Pacific Oaks Children’s School, Dr. Jack Paduntin, the child in the vehicle is one of their students and was in the process of being dropped off. The Good Samaritans who helped were two teachers.

