These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2023

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list.

The report, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (ITATA), ranks all the world’s 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Based on the Henley index, Japanese citizens are now able to visit 193 destinations without a visa, just ahead of South Koreans and Singaporeans, who can enjoy visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Following the top three, Germany and Spain came at third place tied on 190 destinations. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg are joint fourth tied on 189.

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden came at No. 5 which their citizens can access to 188 visa-free destination followed by France, Ireland, Portugal and the U.K. at No. 6.

Ranked Number 7 are Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, U.S. tied on 186 destinations, while Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta ranked 8 with 185 visa-free destinations.

Hungary and Poland with 184 free-visa destinations ranked ninth and Lithuania and Slovakia tied on 183 visa-free destinations came on at No. 10.

At the very bottom, the Afghan passport secured its last place position, as Afghan nationals can access just 27 countries without requiring a visa.

The report says that global travel is now at around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. IS THERE LINK BETWEEN PASSPORT STRENGTH AND ECONOMIC POWER?

According to Henley Passport Index, there is a direct link between a passport strength and economic power as just six per cent of passports worldwide can provide visa-free access to more than 70 per cent of the global economy and only 17 per cent of passport holders can access to fourth-fifth of the world’s 227 destinations.

For example, Japanese passport owners have access to 85 per cent of the world which collectively, these countries account for 98 per cent of the global economy.

In contrast, Afghan nationals can access to just 12 per cent of the world, which is less than one per cent of global economy output.

These are 10 top best passport in 2023, according to the Henley index

1. Japan — 193 visa-free destinations

2. Singapore and South Korea — 192 visa-free destinations

3. Germany and Spain — 190 visa-free destinations

4. Finland, Italy and Luxembourg — 189 visa-free destinations

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden — 188 visa-free destinations

6. France, Ireland, Portugal and United Kingdom — 187 visa-free destinations

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States and Czech Republic — 186 visa-free destinations

8. Australia, Canada, Greece and Malta — 185 visa-free destinations

9. Hungary and Poland — 184 visa-free destinations

10. Lithuania and Slovakia — 183 visa-free destinations

These are 10 worst passport in 2023, according to the Henley index

1. Afghanistan — 27 visa-free destinations

2. Iraq — 29 visa-free destinations

3. Syria — 30 visa-free destinations

4. Pakistan — 32 visa-free destinations

5. Yemen — 34 visa-free destinations

6. Somalia — 35 visa-free destinations

7. Nepal and the Palestinian Territories — 38 visa-free destinations

8. North Korea — 40 visa-free destinations

9. Bangladesh, Kosovo and Libya — 41 visa-free destinations

10. Congo (Dem. Rep.), Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Sudan — 42 visa-free destinations Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

