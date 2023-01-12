Skip to Content
Single vehicle crashed into Slim Chickens restaurant

A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana
A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana

    TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on Monday.

According to TTPD spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the 55-year-old driver swerved into the front of the restaurant in order to avoid a collision on the road.

The crash caused substantial damage to the restaurant, but, fortunately, no one was injured.

No traffic citations were issued, and Slim Chickens is still open for business.

