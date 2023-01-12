Students at two schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

By Zach Rael

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation.

Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.

According to district officials, a guest speaker was presenting to computer science students at both Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe via a live video conference. At the end of the presentation, the district said someone was mistakenly admitted to the video call.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Edmond Public Schools said, “Regrettably, what student saw next on a portion of the screen was an inappropriate meme. Immediately, the presentation was shut down.”

Now, the district, Edmond police and the third party who provided the link are investigating.

The district said, “at this point, the investigation shows that the district’s network was not compromised to gain access to the presenter’s link.”

The district said they do not believe it was a breach or hack of their system.

