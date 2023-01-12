‘Where’s your boyfriend now?’ Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station

By Daniela Hurtado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who flirted with his victim before taking her purse at a gas station in north Houston.

The 20-year-old victim told Eyewitness News how thankful she is the suspect only robbed her of her purse and not her life.

Investigators said that on Saturday, Dec. 24, at about 10:45 p.m., a man walked into a gas station in the 900 block of Langwick and approached a woman attempting to flirt with her.

“I heard him calling me cute. He was hollering at me, and I was ignoring him,” India Simon said in an interview only on ABC13.

Simon reportedly told the man she was not interested and walked out of the store, and back to her vehicle at the gas pumps, according to police.

After she dismissed him, the suspect is seen on video parking near her and approaching her again.

“(He was) trying to get my number. Asking me for my number, and I’m like, ‘I have a boyfriend. No, thank you. Have a good night.’ And I’m pumping my gas, and he’s getting closer to me. That’s when I felt something was wrong,” Simon said.

Simon said she stopped pumping gas and tried to get in her car. However, the suspect was blocking her from getting inside her car.

He then demanded her purse while his hand was in his pocket, leading her to believe he had a gun.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbed Simon’s purse, got back into the driver’s seat of a white Toyota Camry, and fled the scene.

“I really felt like I was going to die. I felt he was going to shoot me because of the look in his eyes,” Simon said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is 23 to 26 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and about 160 to 170 pounds.

Investigators said he has black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black jacket, and black pants.

Wednesday night, Simon said she’s unsure if it was all about money, considering it was the holidays, or if the suspect’s ego was hurt because she turned him down.

As the suspect walked away with her purse, Simon said he asked her, “Where’s your boyfriend now?” Either way, the police need your help identifying this man to get him off the streets.

