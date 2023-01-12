Worker at Times Square hotel for migrants says thousands of dollars worth of food is tossed out daily

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Thousands of dollars worth of food for migrants was tossed in the trash at a Manhattan hotel.

A worker at the ROW NYC hotel near Times Square told CBS2 large bags of sandwiches, bagels and other food get thrown out daily because the migrants would rather make their own food.

Hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez said some guests are using hot plates to cook in their rooms, against fire safety regulations. Rodriguez said they’ve even had to take pots and pans away from guests.

“The food is one of the most saddest issues that we face at the ROW,” Rodriguez said. “I like helping people, but how is it that you take all this money … and we got people that are homeless in New York City that can’t even get a sandwich?”

A City Hall spokesperson said the city is now offering sandwiches only to people who want them and including more popular hot meals on the menu.

The city said it does donate leftover food when possible.

