ACLU calls for Manchester to postpone ‘inhumane’ eviction of homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The ACLU of New Hampshire has sent a letter to the city of Manchester demanding it postpones the planned removal of a homeless encampment at Pine and Manchester streets.

In the letter, advocates call the decision to evict people living in the encampment “inhumane” and “likely unlawful,” given the timing around cold weather and a lack of permanent housing options for homeless people.

“Were profoundly concerned with the removal of human beings when there are not adequate options available to them,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.

The organization said a delay would allow time for people to seek potential judicial support.

Advocates also argued the move would only further stigmatize the community, and if the city doesn’t agree to postpone the eviction, the ACLU isn’t ruling out potential legal action.

“Those permanent and sustainable solutions aren’t in existence at the moment, and given the absence of those solutions, they shouldn’t be evicted,” Bissonnette said. “They should be entitled to stay where they are, and we’re profoundly concerned about this eviction.”

Manchester officials said they are reviewing the letter and considering their next course of action.

