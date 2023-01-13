Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats

By Rachel Hirschheimer

Click here for updates on this story

FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates.

At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision.

Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School and she said she is concerned for the safety of her children.

“Whatever help he has gotten, he is still a threat to be in an environment which fostered him to want to do a mass shooting and make a list of our students of Conner Middle School that are now at Conner High School,” Corbin said.

The student is accused of making threats on social media.

Boone County deputies said they received two reports about the threats and quickly took the boy into custody. Police said the boy admitted to making the threat.

“It is unfair to the children, the victims as I call them, that were on this list for him to be in that school whether or not he’s in their classroom, they have to know he’s in their building. They know he walks down the hallway and they have to pass him,” Corbin said.

The 14-year-old is charged with second-degree terroristic threats. The status of those charges is unclear at this time.

“As a father of a child on the active kill list, my statements will reflect my opinions based on the information I received from Conner High School. When I received a call from the principal, it was emotionally devastating. All I could think about was my child in danger when they did nothing wrong,” parent, Rob Bidleman said.

Many parents at the meeting disagreed with the administration but some believe the student needs a community to rally behind him.

“I don’t think it’s the right decision for the administration. I think it puts an unnecessary burden on Mr. Wycoff with his own son being on that list. He has to be impartial every day, yet give this kid what he needs. Obviously, this kid needs a community to get behind him to help him because one day he’s going to be in our society,” parent, Karen Wells said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.