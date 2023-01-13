Family holds vigil in memory of teenager killed in mass shooting

By WBAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Calls for justice echo in west Baltimore as the family of Deonta Dorsey continues to cope with his loss.

Deonta’s family hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday night in his memory. It has been more than a week since the 16-year-old was shot and killed at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Four of his Edmondson Westside High School classmates were injured in the shooting. Police have yet to identify any suspects in the case.

Deonta’s family said they are committed to keeping his memory alive as the investigation continues.

“We’re coming together with love because that’s what Deonta would have wanted us to do,” said Christina Ash, Deonta’s mother.

“You will hear a loud voice in this city until justice is served for Deonta,” said Donna Ash, Deonta’s grandmother.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.