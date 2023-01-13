New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins

By Kourtney Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days.

Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.

“If there’s any way to communicate to these people there’s nothing in the truck worth of value, how can we do that,” Schott said.

So, he got creative.

“Don’t break. Nothing to steal” is written on pillowcases covering Schott’s windows.

“Hopefully it communicates to whoever wants to break into the vehicle that there is nothing of value and do not break the window,” Schott said.

The New Orleans City Council has since introduced an ordinance to require all parking lots in the central business district and French quarter to have attendants for security reasons.

“Break-ins outside of playgrounds, break-ins outside of schools, and in general, I’m just tired of this sort of activity by young people and older who choose to vandalize others’ possessions,” said Councilman Eugene Green.

Schott feels there’s no light at the end of the tunnel for tax-paying residents and enough is enough.

“How long will it run? This sign, I guess, is the question, you know, I mean, I’ll keep it on there until some of the stops, but I don’t know what else to do. You know, you can only park so many places,” Schott said.

Councilman Freddie King made it very clear that this ordinance will only apply to select events being held in the city of New Orleans.

