Henderson County students work on art for Black History Month competition

By WLOS Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County started on their submissions Friday for a Black History Month art competition hosted by U.S. Cellular.

The drawing day focused on Black STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) icons.

“Many of our kids have picked something that they’re automatically interested in. Some of our young girls have picked doctors who they can see themselves in. And some of our boys who really like science have been drawn to the astronauts,” Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County director of development Stacie Marlowe said.

Ten finalists will be chosen by staff at the Boys and Girls Club. The art will be put on display, starting Feb. 1, at U.S. Cellular’s Western North Carolina locations.

The top three vote-getters from each Boys & Girls Club will receive prizes that include $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third.

