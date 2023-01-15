$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville.

A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.

That ticket turned into a $496,995 jackpot!

After required state and federal tax withholdings, the NC Education Lottery says Hinson took home $354,112.

“The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Hinson made his purchase, it had just reached $496,995,” the NC Education Lottery says in a release. “Because he bought a $10 ticket, he won 100 percent of the jackpot.”

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

The Education Lottery says games such as the Fast Play jackpot help raise “more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.” Click here for more about the state lottery: nclottery.com/impact

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.