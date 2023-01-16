‘The best time is now’: Youth speakers encourage action and inclusion during YMCA’s MLK Day celebration

By Emerson Lehmann

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Back for its 26th year, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee brought together hundreds of community members and public leaders at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for the state’s largest Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

“For the YMCA to be hosting this event, for 26 years, to honor the message and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is phenomenal,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley was a keynote speaker at the event along with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The theme of this year’s event focused on the quote from Dr. King: “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

During their speeches, Gov. Evers and Mayor Johnson stressed the importance of carrying on King’s legacy by working together and leading by example.

“As we celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are reminded that there is still a whole lot of work left to be done,” Evers said. “As Wisconsinites, we must work to bridge the divide between where we are today and the sort of future we want to build for our state.”

Mayor Johnson echoed those thoughts, discussing the importance of role models for the future generations.

“When someone’s there to listen, someone’s there to care, someone’s there to model good behavior, things always happen that are good,” Mayor Johnson said. “All of us have the power to do that.”

The three student winners of the YMCA’s Spoken Word Contest stole the show, each sharing reading their winning essays to the crowd of community members.

“There is never a moment to waste when it comes to doing good in this world,” read Christopher Kaiser, a high school student and Heritage Christian Schools. “Every day, every hour, every minute we face, opportunities to make a difference, to be a part.”

Middle school winner and Wedgewood Park International student Cornel Penager Davidson discussed the change he wants to see.

“Believe in what is positive, what is just and fair and we don’t forget to be aware that the time is always right to do what is right,” Davidson read. “The how and the why is the why, a place where people are fair just, and for those who care as Doctor King wanted for all of us, the U.S. and everywhere.”

James Kelly Jr., the elementary-aged winner who attends Milwaukee College Prep at Lloyd Street, says it’s not too late for everyone to do what’s right.

“Don’t let it take forever. If you think about doing something good, do it now. It’s the right time,” Kelly, Jr., read. “Otherwise, you might be mad that you didn’t get to do it.”

County Executive Crowley says these three students are just a small example of the hope future generations have to offer.

“People always talk about how our children are our future, but I don’t believe that. I believe our children are our now,” Crowley said. “We have to continue to cultivate our youngest and our brightest minds in our community to make sure that we are pushing the envelope forward, making sure we’re pushing for equity, diversity and inclusion and prosperity for everyone, not here just in Milwaukee County, but across this great state and across this country.”

