Candlepin bowling fundraiser to help bring injured DJ home from Jamaica

By Emily Maher

GLOUCESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — People in Gloucester are fundraising to help a North Shore DJ who was seriously hurt in a scooter crash while vacationing in Jamaica.

Scott MacDonald has been hospitalized in that country after suffering spinal and brain injuries. He will soon be flown back to Boston for ongoing medical treatment.

Joey Ciaramitaro, who hosts a podcast with MacDonald, says a generous local donor is covering the costs of a medical flight back. Funds raised in a Sunday event at Cape Ann Lanes will help cover other costs.

“There really was never a doubt that people were going to turn out for him,” Ciaramitaro said.

“We want him to be home. We are such a tight-knit community here and for him just to be home, it makes us more comfortable,” friend Hope Spiegel said.

Organizers say they raised tens of thousands of dollars over the weekend.

