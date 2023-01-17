Fans donate to Sam Hubbard Foundation in increments of 98 in honor of his historic play

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — While the offense has struggled with injuries, the Bengals’ defense has really stepped up and found a way to secure wins.

That couldn’t be any more clear than the case of Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return touchdown Sunday. It was the NFL’s longest post-season fumble return ever.

It’s been the talk of the town, and many fans still can’t believe it, including Hubbard himself.

It makes it even more amazing that Hubbard, the Cincinnati kid, was the one with the historic hustle.

The pride of Moeller High School, Sam Hubbard grew up watching the Bengals and now he’s going down in the team’s record books.

He was able to scoop up the loose ball and run it back 98 yards to the end zone.

NFL next gen stats shows Hubbard actually covered more than 100 yards of ground during the return.

It’s something he’d never thought he’d do.

The defensive end is a local fan favorite and well-known for giving back to the Cincinnati community through the Sam Hubbard Foundation and through his school program Hubbard’s Cupboard.

The foundation says the 98-yard fumble return is already making a big difference for local kids.

“Oh, we — I mean, I woke up to maybe 100 emails in our general inbox of everywhere from $98 to $9.80. We had two advisory board members actually from SugarCreek and Warm Construction reach out and are actually going to match $20,000. So one play is going to bring in thousands of dollars and it’s going to have a huge impact. I think that’s the coolest thing for Sam, and he probably didn’t realize as he was running down just how big this going to be for his own city and his mission,” Executive Director Matt Kittell with the foundation said.

The foundation says that $20,000 is equal to 60,000 meals.

