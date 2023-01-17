Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn ‘Captain’ title for GFD

By Lindsay Clein

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department.

Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade.

“Firefighter is the only title I’ve had up until now,” said Brown.

Although Brown has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for the 10 ten years, being a part of the firefighting family began well before then.

“It started when I was a kid,” Brown said. “My dad just retired here as battalion chief, so I’ve been coming to the station since I can remember. Christmas, holidays, Sundays– we were at the fire station, so that’s when I was introduced to this job.”

Six months ago, Brown was promoted to fire inspector.

“So I go into businesses, restaurants, schools, group homes,” she said. “And I inspect those for fire safety. That’s what I do day in and day out.”

Effective Feb. 1, Temeka Brown’s title will be changing. She’s becoming a Captain.

Brown is the first African-American female to earn that title promotion within the Greensboro Fire Department.

“You know, I just hope that it inspires others to do the same thing,” Brown said. “I hope it shows those that come well after I have long gone, that they can look at me and say, ‘I can do that, too,’ and see it’s a possibility and not limit themselves to a box society puts them in.”

Just as Brown makes history, the nation reflects on a man who also did just that, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We aren’t history makers; we’re made by history – and that’s one of his quotes,” Brown said. “And I look at it like those who came before me worked hard, so I can do the things I am now able to do.”

Brown says just like people paved the way for her, she’s hoping to pave the way for someone else.

“It’s all about paying it forward,” Brown said. “So I don’t look at it like ‘making history,’ although I am the first. I haven’t done it on my own, I had some help, and I definitely had some encouragement.”

Brown is also a new mother to a nine-month-old baby girl. She hopes her own experiences will teach her little one to one day follow her own dreams.

