Man dies after fleeing police, getting hit by another vehicle, sheriff says

CARO, Michigan (WNEM) — A 42-year-old Caro man is dead after the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from police and crashed into another vehicle.

It happened about 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 when a Caro police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Caravan on State Street in Caro.

The driver failed to stop and drove through a store parking lot, through the Industrial Park, and headed west on Dixon Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office joined the pursuit and followed the driver toward Higgins Road, where the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Higgins Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles. Officers immediately rendered first aid, which included CPR on the driver who was fleeing.

That driver, a 42-year-old Caro man, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The incident was turned over to the Michigan State Police for investigation.

