SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery

By Dion Lim

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A scary experience for a woman on her way to the grocery store: her car window was broken into and was robbed… while sitting in her car.

Surveillance video used in the police investigation shows a woman driving a van and then park at a supermarket along San Bruno Avenue in San Francisco.

You can see in the video, a suspect exits a nearby sedan and peer into the passenger side. He then walks around the van and breaks the window while the driver is still inside. There’s a brief struggle and the man even climbs halfway through the window.

The woman in this case tells ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim her purse was stolen and won’t be going to work at her small business for a while because of the trauma.

SFPD says no arrests have been made. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.