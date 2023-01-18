2 truck drivers steal $3,000 worth of fuel in Hilltown Township, Bucks County: Police

By Daniela Hurtado

Click here for updates on this story

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Two drivers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania pulled off a major fuel theft worth over $3,000.

Hilltown Township police released photos of the vehicles involved.

Police say the driver of a white flatbed truck stole 342 gallons of diesel fuel from the Wawa on Route 313 around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Then around 9:10 a.m., police say the driver of a Ford F-150 used the same pump and stole 261 gallons of diesel.

Police say both drivers knew how to bypass the pay system, and equipped the vehicles with aftermarket fuel tanks that can hold large quantities.

They believe both truck drivers were connected and working together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.