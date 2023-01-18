Legal expert discusses how Athena Brownfield case could play out in court system

By Zach Rael

CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A legal expert discussed how the Athena Brownfield case could play out in the court system.

As KOCO 5 learns more details about the case, it has also led to more questions. We are still in the early stages of the case and getting justice for little Athena.

KOCO spoke to one of the metro’s top attorneys, Ed Blau, who has been involved in countless other high-profile cases about how this could all play out for the couple accused of killing the 4-year-old girl.

“I would expect a case like this to take at least a year, more likely a year and a half to two years before it resolved,” Blau said.

Blau gave his perspective on what is next for Ivon and Alysia Adams. Ivon, arrested in Arizona, is charged with Athena’s murder while Alysia faces two counts of child neglect.

New court documents said that Alysia confessed to investigators that her husband beat Athena on Christmas night at their home in Cyril. The next day, she said he buried the 4-year-old’s body near Rush Springs.

Blau said depending on the evidence, it’s possible more charges could be filed.

“If she knew that he did it, she was under no obligation to turn him in. However, if she participated in any way in helping him cover it up or helping him leave the state then she would be culpable at a minimum for accessory after the fact,” Blau said.

Blau said the fact that Alysia Adams, one of the caregivers, did talk with investigators could help her down the road.

“Based off the evidence we know of it appears Mrs. Adams gave information against her husband and that likely led to his arrest. That will help with the prosecution. Whether or not she ultimately testifies against him, that will depend on the negotiations between her attorney and the prosecutors,” Alysia said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they did find child remains in Rush Springs on Tuesday afternoon but would not confirm they are those of Athena. Still, Blau said even without a body, the case against Adams can move forward.

“If all the other evidence points to an individual committing the crime, may times bodies aren’t found but people still need to be prosecuted for that,” Blau said.

The defense attorney has already asked for a gag order on this case because of the massive attention it has received. Blau said they will likely ask for a change of venue.

“In a case like this, it’s going to come down to can a judge find a sufficient number of people who haven’t formed an opinion to sit on a jury and give these individuals fair trials. Whether or not that is possible, that remains to be seen,” Blau said.

As far as what punishment Ivon could be facing, Blau believes the case could warrant the harshest penalty our legal system allows.

“Given the brutal nature of the crime as it has been described at this point, this would seem to be a case where prosecutors would seek the death penalty in the state of Oklahoma,” Blau said.

KOCO 5 knows Ivon is being held on a $1 million bond and awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Alysia, who had the court appearance Tuesday, has a $500,000 bond with restrictions if posted. She cannot leave the state, has to have a GPS tracker on her and cannot contact witnesses, if posted.

