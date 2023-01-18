Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops

By Stephanie Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) — Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.

The incident happened on the Near North Side at about 2:20 p.m. and was captured by surveillance cameras from a nearby business.

The carjacking crew was seen trying to steal a Jeep parked along Locust Street near Orleans. When police pulled up, some suspects hopped into a gray Buick parked in front and took off. Others ran down Locust, as seen in the video.

One suspect turns the corner onto Orelans, police chasing behind, and then jumps onto the hood of a white getaway car and demands the driver start going.

Police try to stop it and a Chicago police sergeant was hit in the process, but was not injured.

However, the white getaway car speeds off down the road with the man still clinging to the hood.

Just 20 minutes later, Chicago police say there was another incident involving the same group. Police said suspects driving a stolen Infiniti slammed into a cargo van, lost control and hit a lamp post just a few blocks away at Orleans and Erie. They then fled the scene.

Chicago police said no one is currently in custody and no injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Late Tuesday night, a CPD spokesperson said they recovered the white Lincoln, unoccupied, at 43rd and Dearborn.

