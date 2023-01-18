TN urgent care employees promised months of missing paychecks, but that didn’t happen

By Marissa Sulek

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WSMV) — Employees at a Tennessee urgent care have not been paid in four months. Their boss told WSMV4 they would see four months of paychecks in their bank accounts Tuesday.

Chattanooga employees at Advance Care Medical said Josh Constantin, the man in charge of employee pay for Healthcare Solutions, asked for their bank account information.

Employees at the Chattanooga location said they reached out after they saw employees at the Clarksville location received their paychecks when they reached out to WSMV4.

One woman at the Chattanooga location said she’s waiting for $10,000, but she doesn’t plan to see the money deposited anytime soon.

“Maybe sometime this week and I’m praying. I find it hard to keep faith in anything they say because they constantly say one thing and then don’t follow through,” Terriest Harie, a provider at the Chattanooga location, said.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin. He said all the payments for the Chattanooga locations have been processed. However, employees said the money has not hit their bank accounts yet.

