Langhorne, Pa. man decks out house for Eagles playoff run

By Bryanna Gallagher

Click here for updates on this story

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — We know Eagles fans are the best for many reasons: we bleed green!

But what about decorating your entire house from head to toe for the Birds? Or in this case, from goal post to goal post.

“It’s the love of the team, the team is great. Sometimes it’s up and down, but we love our Eagles,” said Larry Glowacki of Langhorne.

It’s safe to say Larry Glowacki is a die-hard Eagles fan. His house says it all.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 18 years. It gets bigger and bigger every year. It’s just the fact of supporting the Birds,” said Glowacki.

Forget Christmas. Once that’s over and he knows the Eagles are in the playoffs, that’s when the real decorating starts.

“Neighbors are begging me around Halloween asking, ‘where’s the Eagles decorations?'” explained Glowacki.

Decorating takes time, he says, and he does it all by himself.

“We’ve watched him in the kitchen… painting, cutting in the garage,” said his daughter Alyssa Glowacki.

For the big Eagles LED sign seen outside of his house, he drilled all 1,100 holes and put the lights in himself.

On Saturday they’ll be out on the lawn for the game. And if they make it to the Super Bowl he says the party will be even bigger.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.