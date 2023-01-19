Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:04 AM

Man arrested after 3-year-old shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood

<i></i><br/>A 3-year-old child was shot in the back
Lawrence, Nakia

A 3-year-old child was shot in the back

By Kalie Strain

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A 3-year-old child was shot in the back, possibly by another child, in the Walnut Park East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thrush Avenue. Police said the child is in a critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was taken into custody, accused of endangering the welfare of a child and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Child Abuse Unit is investigating the incident.

St. Louis police say gun locks are available at different locations around the city.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content