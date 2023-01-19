Man reportedly threatens employee with sword outside of Greensburg welfare office

By Web staff

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 56-year-old man is facing charges for threatening an employee at the Welfare Office in Greensburg with a sword.

According to police, the worker told officers Frankie Aviles was cursing in the lobby when he was told to calm down. That’s when both men went outside, and Aviles allegedly pulled out the weapon.

Police talked with Aviles, who then later returned to the office and allegedly threatened another worker.

Aviles is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

