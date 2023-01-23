Farmer wins North Carolina Education Lottery jackpot after last-minute purchase, officials say

By Janice Limon

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket netted a Carolina farmer a jackpot, according to lottery officials.

Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, said he bought his scratch-off ticket as an afterthought when he stopped into the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville.

“I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he told lottery officials.

The 43-year-old farmer bought a Millionaire Maker ticket, and said everyone in the store celebrated with him when he won $100,000.

“We all just screamed and yelled,” he said.

Perez said he initially thought he only won a few dollars.

“Then, I just kept seeing more and more zeroes,” he said.

Perez arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he would like to use the money to help bring his family from Mexico to the United States.

