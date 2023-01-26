22-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped deliver her at birth

By WXII12.com Web Staff

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — One woman who was born at a Winston-Salem fire station met with her heroes who helped deliver her when she was born.

The 22-year-old, Jane’a Watson, was welcomed to the world when she unexpectedly came out of her mother’s womb.

“The mom said, ‘the baby is coming,’ and I dove and caught that baby,” Ron Helper, a former fire captain of the fire station, said.

One firefighter said while they were waiting for EMS, they realized that the EMS driver had gone on the wrong turn, so they helped in the delivery process.

