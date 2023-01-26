LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston

By WCVB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WCVB) — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026.

The company opened its office in Enfield in 1975. Approximately 740 of the company’s 2,600 employees in the United States work from that office.

According to the announcement, the move will happen gradually, beginning in mid-2025.

Until the move is complete, the company said employees will have the option of working in either the current headquarters or the LEGO Education office already in Back Bay.

“All colleagues based in Enfield will have a position in the new location and will receive relocation assistance if they wish to make the move. Colleagues who choose not to relocate will receive financial support and job placement assistance to transition to new opportunities outside the company,” the company said.

LEGO company officials said they will now begin a search for a new headquarters location in central Boston.

The Boston-area Legoland Discovery Center, located in Somerville, is currently undergoing a $12 million renovation. It is due to reopen this spring.

Some planned highlights of the remade attraction will include a Lego Space digital experience, a Creative Club activity zone, a Mini World created from more than 1.5 million Lego blocks, a Duplo Park and a Hero Zone with a Lego laser maze.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.